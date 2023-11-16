Home page politics

How many Israeli soldiers were killed in the war with Hamas? The exact numbers remain unclear – instead there are reports of success.

Tel Aviv – Benjamin Netanyahu is said to have stopped giving interviews to the Israeli press for years. The documentary “Benjamin Netanyahu – The Media Professional and Power” in the ARD media library shows how he at times had a real argument with critical media.

In the war in Israel and the Gaza Strip, it is noteworthy that the Israeli army accompanies Western journalists to the Gaza Strip, where the military is currently conducting an operation against Hamas.

War in Israel and Gaza: Tel Aviv does not comment on losses in the Israeli army

Only success stories are presented. Such as the capture of the Gaza City parliament, documented by a photo of Israeli soldiers. Some wear the typical mitznefet. “Remember when they said we wouldn’t invade Gaza? We invaded. They said we would not go to the outskirts of Gaza City. We did it. They said we would not go to Al-Shifa Hospital. We went in,” the Israeli prime minister said in an emotional video message on Wednesday (November 15).

Own losses? Benjamin Netanyahu does not comment on this. Hardly anything has been heard from Tel Aviv. Hardly any dead or wounded Israelis in combat? Can this really be the case after military experts unanimously predicted bloody urban warfare in Gaza?

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu rarely gives press conferences – and keeps quiet about the number of Israeli soldiers killed in Gaza. (Archive photo) © Abir Sultan/Pool European Pressphoto Agency/AP/dpa

In mid-November, there were growing signs that Israel was suffering significant losses, while casualties among the Palestinian civilian population as a result of the bombing were also high. According to that Military Watch Magazine The Israelis are said to have lost 88 armored vehicles in five days as they advanced into Gaza.

Has Israel’s army lost dozens of tanks in Gaza?

The online portal is based on unspecified satellite images of Gaza. According to this, 383 Israeli tanks and other military vehicles such as bulldozers were said to have been seen in the narrow coastal strip at times. The information cannot be independently verified.

Videos and photos from social networks are also said to have shown how the terrorist militia is able to take out isolated Israeli tanks. For example, explosives are supposed to be attached to tanks such as the Merkava or Namer to neutralize their active protection systems before the vehicles are fired at with anti-tank guns such as the feared Soviet RPG-7.

War in Israel and Gaza: Video of heavily damaged tank

For example, there is a video circulating on X (formerly Twitter) that supposedly shows a badly damaged Israeli tank after an operation in Gaza. Even in this case, the location and time of the recordings cannot be independently verified. Local media reports loudly Military Watch Magazine also that the Israeli armored brigade commander, Colonel Sheldag Zior, was killed in combat.

Zior is said to be the highest-ranking Israeli army officer to die in fighting with the radical Islamist Hamas. This report is also circulating at X, which Tel Aviv has not yet commented on (as of November 15th). However, news agencies are piling up photos of funerals for soldiers killed in Gaza.

Israel’s losses in the war with Hamas: funerals between Tel Aviv and Jerusalem

One example is the funeral of 20-year-old Sergeant Lavi Lifshitz in Jerusalem on November 1st. Press photographers also attended the funeral of 19-year-old Sergeant Lavi Lifshitz on November 2nd in Herzliya (near Tel Aviv). And on November 3, hundreds, perhaps thousands, gathered at a Jerusalem cemetery for the funeral of 42-year-old soldier Urya Mash. All three soldiers are said to have died in the war against the Palestinian Hamas in Gaza.

The examples are piling up. Already on November 1st, among other things world live reports that on October 31, nine Israeli soldiers were killed in an attack on their vehicle. Nine dead, just in one attack.

Israel’s losses in the war with Hamas: Benjamin Netanyahu only talks about successes

As recently as October 15, the Israeli army announced that 279 soldiers had been killed in eight days since the Hamas attack. Many of them were murdered by Hamas terrorists in their border posts in the early morning of October 7th. However, it is not known how many young women and men in the army are now dead in the chaos. Netanyahu prefers to talk about military successes. (pm)

