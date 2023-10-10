Since Hamas’ surprise attack on Israel over the weekend, many Israelis have been left clueless about the whereabouts of their family members, including children who were captured by the terrorists and taken to the other side of Gaza.

One of the cases is that of a woman identified only as Sharon, who told the portal Jerusalem Post how he has lived the last few days without hearing from his teenage nephews and his brother-in-law, kidnapped by the militia.

In her report, she said that the family lives in a settlement close to hers, in Kibbutz Nir Oz, where she began receiving messages from her 16-year-old niece on Saturday morning (7) informing about the invasion of the house.

“The terrorists forced entry into their house, where my 12-year-old nephew Erez, my niece and his father were. As soon as everything started to happen, the youngest escaped through a window and ran to hide in the bushes outside. Then, my niece started sending panicked messages to their older sister, who was spending the weekend elsewhere with her mother.

The last message received by the teenagers’ aunt said the following: “They are here, we are hiding from them. We left the house”, Sharon told the portal.

“They sent messages saying they were in the bush and were very scared because the terrorists had arrived. And that was the last time we heard from them,” he said.

She and her husband, Nisan, live on a neighboring kibbutz, which was also raided on Saturday morning. “We heard gunshots and screams from the terrorists claiming they were there to kill us,” she said.

Amid desperation to find her family, Sharon followed videos shared on social media showing Hamas members with Israeli hostages. In one of the media, she recognized Ezer.

“In the video, we saw one of the terrorists taking Erez. He is 12 years old, he is a very sweet boy,” she said. The video in question shows the teen rigid, with his head down and his eyes closed, his hands stiffly outstretched to his sides as a man roughly grabs him under the arms and pulls him back. “They caught him and took him away.”

“This is the only sign we have that he is alive,” she said desperately. “He was alive on Saturday at noon. But that’s it. We don’t know anything else.” Sharon’s family remains missing after the kidnapping.

Since the beginning of the conflict, Hamas has killed more than 900 people in Israeli territory, including babies. In Gaza, the numbers reach 700 victims.