An Israeli woman named Shaylee Atary received devastating news while giving an interview to the British broadcaster Sky News: that her husband, filmmaker Yahav Winner, had died during the attacks carried out by the terrorist group Hamas against Israel last Saturday (7).

Atary, who is also a filmmaker, was holding her daughter, a ten-month-old baby named Shaya, in her arms when she received the tragic information about her husband’s death.

According to information from the British newspaper The TelegraphAtary and her baby had fled their home, which is located in the settlement of Kfar Aza, in southern Israel, after the place became the target of a massacre orchestrated by Hamas terrorists during the Islamic group’s invasion of Israeli territory in Saturday.

According to information on the website ScreenDailyWinner did not flee the settlement because she held on to the doors of the apartment where he and Atary lived, so that she and the baby had enough time to leave the place safely.

At the time he received the news, Atary was speaking to a correspondent from Sky News about how terrorists tried to invade his home during the massacre carried out in the settlement. She was still waiting for information about Winner’s whereabouts, who at the time of the interview was reported missing.

The team at Sky News captured the moment the woman received information about her husband’s death. From the images, Atary initially thought that Winner had been found injured or that they had confirmed the information about his possible kidnapping.

However, she begins to cry desperately when she picks up the phone and hears from a member of the Israel Defense Forces that Winner’s body had been found.

Atary’s mother remained silent, sitting on the floor, while her family held baby Shay. Desperation took over the room where they were.

Commenting on the sad moment, the correspondent from Sky News stated that “this is the horror of war. The family allowed us to show this so that everyone understands how [a guerra] It is”.

According to the Telegraph, in an interview given days ago to a local media outlet, Atary shared the moments of terror she experienced with her husband in the Israeli settlement during the Hamas massacre. She said she had hidden her baby in a bunkerwhere the little girl had to stay for about a day without water and food.