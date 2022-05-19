The departure of the parliamentarian left Prime Minister Bennett with 59 of the 120 seats in the Knesset (parliament), a delicate control of power. Ghaida Rinawie Zoabi expressed differences with the Israeli head of government. This is not the first show of disagreement within the ruling alliance.

Ghaida Rinawie Zoabi, an Arab deputy from the Meretz party, withdrew her support for the Israeli government made up of a coalition. She is thus represented by a minority in the Knesset, an event that could lead to new elections.

“I cannot support a coalition that shamefully harasses the society I come from,” Rinawie said in a letter to Naftali Bennett.

At another point, he indicated that “in recent months, unfortunately, for narrow political considerations, the coalition leaders have chosen to preserve and strengthen their right flank.”

Rinawie Zoabi’s decision is made known in the context of the escalation of violence between Israelis and Palestinians, as well as the authorization by the leadership of the Israeli State to build more homes in settlements in the occupied West Bank.

Another of the points outlined by the official to leave the coalition is the death of the Palestinian journalist Shireen Abu Akleh, in the middle of a raid by her country’s army.

Ghaida Rinawie will keep her seat in Parliament and has not disclosed whether her vote will be independent or if she will become part of the opposition led by Likud, the political aide of former head of government Benjamin Netanyahu.

Much of the Arab-Israeli society, to which Rinawie belongs, comes from Palestinians who remained within the borders of the State of Israel after its creation in 1948. Many of them have family ties with Palestinians in the West Bank.

Discontent in the ruling coalition

Last January, MP Ghaida Rinawie Zoabi spoke against, with her negative vote, a bill on the recruitment of ultra-Orthodox, in protest against another coalition bill that restricts family unification of married Palestinians. with Israelis, among other internal issues.

Another MP, Idit Silman, a member of the Prime Minister’s Yamina party, also left the coalition last April. Silman justified her departure from the pact by emphasizing that the legislative body was not advancing the type of laws that would satisfy her electorate, mainly ultra-nationalist Jews and settlers.

The departure of the latter was the one that marked the end of the tight ruling majority, by placing the opposition with the same number of seats as the allies (60).

Last month, the Israeli government came close to collapsing when the Islamist Arab Raam party, which holds four seats in the Knesset, froze its participation in parliament for three weeks. A pressure from his electorate due to the clashes in the Esplanade of the Mosques during Ramadan, although he later announced his return.

With EFE and Reuters