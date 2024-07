Paris Jewish community celebrates Purim, one of the main holidays in the Jewish calendar | Photo: EFE/EPA/TERESA SUAREZ

An Israeli MP has accused the French government of failing to take action against anti-Semitism after her grandmother suffered an anti-Semitic attack in the European country.

According to the Times of Israel, an 88-year-old Jewish woman, grandmother of Knesset member Sharren Haskel (of the right-wing New Hope party), was attacked in the Val-d’Oise department, near Paris, on June 24, but only filed a complaint last Monday (1st).

In the complaint, Haskel’s grandmother (whose name was not released) reported that she was leaving for a doctor’s appointment when she was intercepted by two men, who punched her in the face, breaking one of her teeth, and kicked her in the back.

According to the report, the attackers called the elderly woman a “dirty Jew” and a “dirty old woman” and told her, “This is what you deserve.” According to the victim, the two men knew she was Jewish because she was wearing a Star of David necklace.

In a statement, Haskel said her grandmother’s attackers were “Arab bandits.” “Anti-Semitism in France has been on the rise for a long time. Since October 7, it has become intolerable and the French government is ignoring it and allowing the spread of blood libels against Israel. As a result, the Jewish community is suffering violence, rape and murder,” the lawmaker said. The French government did not comment on Haskel’s comments.

Statistics support the parliamentarian’s claim that anti-Semitism has been on the rise in France since the start of Israel’s war against the Hamas terrorist group in the Gaza Strip in October.

The Council of Jewish Institutions in France reported in January that 1,676 anti-Semitic acts took place in the country last year, compared with 436 cases the year before.