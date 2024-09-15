“We need to get back to the concept of holding on to the land, in the south, in the north, and across our country,” Kleiner said.

In an interview with Maariv, the Likud MP raised a “demand to occupy a security zone in southern Lebanon, in response to the tense security situation in northern Israel.”

Kellner, who visited the area with a delegation from the Lobby for the Land of Israel, an expansionist parliamentary lobby group that advocates the seizure of more land, presented a new-old strategic concept for dealing with the threat from the north.

Security tape

The MK called for a return to the security zone policy, stressing that “this reality cannot continue, and the only conclusion that cannot be ignored is that the current border in the north is an unsustainable border. The border cannot provide security for the residents of the north.”

Kelner presented two options: “Either we establish a security and control zone up to the Litani, or there will be no life in the north. This is the equation and there is no end.”

He concluded his speech by saying: “As long as Lebanon is a hostile state, and as long as there is a Hezbollah reality on the other side, this is the reality we are in now, there is no other way but our complete control.”

Last June, the British newspaper, the Financial Times, reported that Israel had, in recent months, established a “security strip” 5 kilometers deep inside Lebanese territory.