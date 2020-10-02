60 percent of Azerbaijan’s weapons are Israeli Turkey and Pakistan are also involved in the ongoing war between Armenia and Azerbaijan. Both these countries are encouraging terrorists to fight on behalf of Arjabizan. At the same time, Israel is supplying weapons to Azerbaijan. According to a report, 60% of Azerbaijan’s total arms purchases come from Israel. In such a situation, due to Israeli weapons, he is overshadowing the Armenian army. On the other hand, Russia is reluctant to openly support its close Armenia. In such a situation, due to the strengthening of one side, Azerbaijan’s step is seen to be heavy.

This Israeli drone is very deadly Israeli Harop Kamikaze Drones is known by many names. It is also called Hero-120 or Killer Drone. It has been developed by the MBT division of the Israeli aerospace industry. This drone has also been used by the Azerbaijan army during the 2016 skirmish. This drone does not have a separate missile, rather the drone itself is a missile. The anti-radar homing system embedded in it can also jam the enemy’s radar. So if someone does not kill it or if it does not find its target, then it will come back to its base. But, if it sees its target, this drone will hit it and blow itself up.

How dangerous is this drone The Israeli Harop drone can fly for 6 hours at a time. It can be operated up to a distance of 1000 km from the base station. It can be used as a missile against reconnaissance activities or the enemy at sea or on land. This drone can fly itself according to the predetermined programming or the operator can also change its deterministic route. Through the electro-optical sensor present in it, the operator at the base can choose his target.

India is also preparing for large scale procurement The Special Force of India already uses this drone. Which includes NSG and other special forces. However, talks are still going on for the Army for its purchase. India has also issued a request for information regarding this drone. Given the growing threat from China and Pakistan, India could buy this drone from Israel in the coming days. This drone will also be very effective against China in high altitude areas.

On which issue, war broke out in both countries The two countries want to occupy a part of the name Nagorno-Karabakh spread over 4400 square kilometers. The Nagorno-Karabakh region is internationally part of Azerbaijan but is occupied by ethnic factions of Armenia. In 1991, the people of this region declared themselves independent of Azerbaijan and declared part of Armenia. Azerbaijan rejected his action completely. Thereafter, there are frequent conflicts between the two countries at certain intervals.

What is the history of this struggle Armenia and Azerbaijan were liberated between 1918 and 1921. Even at the time of independence, the two countries did not have any special friendship due to the border dispute. After the end of the First World War, a third of these two countries separated the Transcaucasian Federation. Which is now known as Georgia. These three countries joined the Soviet Union in 1922. During this time, the great Russian leader Joseph Stalin gave a part of Azerbaijan (Nagorno-Karabakh) to Armenia. This part was traditionally under the occupation of Azerbaijan but the people living here were of Armenian descent.

Tension aroused in both countries since 1991 Azerbaijan and Armenia also became independent when the Soviet Union disintegrated in 1991. But, the people of Nagorno-Karabakh joined Armenia this year declaring themselves independent of Azerbaijan. After this, there were situations of war between the two countries. People believe that Joseph Stalin entrusted Nagorno-Karabakh to appease Armenia.

The ongoing war between Armenia and Azerbaijan is not taking its name. So far, more than 100 people from both sides have died in this fight which started on Monday. Azerbaijan’s military is using Israeli Harop Kamikaze Drones to target Armenia’s troops and tanks. These drones are suicidal, which, apart from reikiing the enemy’s territory, blow themselves up if a target appears. For this reason, Armenia’s army is suffering heavy losses. Many of his soldiers have been killed in attacks by this drone. It is believed that this war could script the use of drones in future wars.