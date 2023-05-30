An Israeli was killed on Tuesday in a shooting attack claimed by a Palestinian militia near an Israeli settlement in the north of the occupied Palestinian territory of the West Bank, as violence continues to escalate in the region, the Israeli army said. .

The victim, a 30-year-old man, was seriously injured after being shot multiple times while driving his vehicle near the settlement of Hermesh, located in the northern West Bank.

He was attended to by paramedics from the Magen David Adom emergency service (MDA, equivalent to the Red Cross) and taken by helicopter to the hospital, where he eventually died.

Israeli troops began the task of searching and capturing the alleged perpetrators of the shooting, which they described as “terrorists”, a terminology used to refer to attacks committed by Palestinians in the context of the Palestinian-Israeli conflict.

Militia

The attack was claimed by Palestinian militiamen from the Tulkarm city area belonging to the Al Aqsa Martyrs Brigade, an armed group linked to the ruling Fatah party.

“The organization’s members carried out a special operation and opened fire directly on a car of settlers,” the militia said in a statement, describing the attack as “revenge” for Israeli actions in the area.

Early this morning, Israeli forces raided the Nur Shams refugee camp, located in the Tulkarem district, where they arrested two “suspected of involvement in terrorist activities”.

During the attack there were clashes with Palestinian residents, who threw Molotov cocktails and fired at Israeli troops, “who responded with live ammunition”, said a military spokesman.

An Israeli soldier “was slightly wounded by shrapnel from an explosive device,” he added.

deadliest year

All this in the midst of a strong resumption of the conflict, which in 2023 is the deadliest year since the Second Intifada (2000-2005) and which has the north of the West Bank as one of the main epicenters of violence.

So far, 121 Palestinians have been killed in the West Bank and Israel, most of them militants in violent clashes with Israeli troops during raids on Palestinian towns, but also civilians, including 20 minors.

On the Israeli side, including today’s dead, 20 people died in attacks committed by Palestinians, mostly settlers, including three minors.

For more than a year, attacks by Palestinians against Israelis — especially security forces and settlers — have increased, as have attacks by Israeli settlers.

In turn, they have multiplied Israeli military operations in Palestinian cities to arrest suspects, often resulting in deaths and occurring almost daily.

Just yesterday, a Palestinian was killed in an attack by Israeli forces in the city of Jenin, one of the main centers of tension in the north of the West Bank.

Israel gained control of the West Bank and East Jerusalem in the Six Day War of 1967 and has since maintained an occupation and colonization of these territories that is one of the longest in recent history.