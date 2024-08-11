The Israeli newspaper Yedioth Ahronoth revealed that a man in his twenties was killed and another man in his thirties was seriously injured in a drive-by shooting attack.

The Israeli army launched an operation to hunt down the perpetrators of the attack, the newspaper reported.

She added that gunmen opened fire on two cars on Route 90 near the settlement of Mehola, north of the Jordan Valley, while one of the wounded reported the attack to the army.

The army said it was pursuing the attackers near the settlement and had closed off the area in search of them, sending reinforcements to reach the perpetrators.