The man was hit after an exchange of fire that took place in the Jewish colony of Kedumim. | Photo: EFE/Sara Gómez Armas

An Israeli man died on Thursday in a shooting at a Jewish settlement in the northern West Bank. Tensions remain high in the region after the recent military operation carried out by Israel in the Palestinian city of Jenin.

As confirmed to EFE by the Israeli emergency service, Magen David Adom (MDA), the Israeli man was seriously injured after being shot at the scene. He was attended by the emergency, but ended up not resisting and being declared dead shortly afterwards.

The victim was hit during an attack by a Palestinian on the Jewish settlement of Kedumim, which is located in the region of the Palestinian city of Nablus. The Palestinian even exchanged fire with a guard who provided security for the colony.

The Army reported that the person responsible for the attack was shot dead at the scene. Local media confirmed that the man had been pronounced dead, but did not release his name.

On Wednesday (5), there was another attack against soldiers in this area, but no one was injured and the perpetrators ended up fleeing.

The Palestinian terrorist group Hamas praised the move and called it “a response to Israeli aggression against Jenin”.

The attack comes at a time of sharp escalation of violence in the Palestinian-Israeli conflict. This week, the Israeli army launched a large-scale military operation by land and air against militiamen, who Israel says were attacking Israeli citizens, in the Jenin refugee camp.

The action provoked intense combat in the region and also caused the death of an Israeli military.

In the midst of this operation, last Tuesday (4) a Palestinian ran over and stabbed people in the Israeli city of Tel Aviv, in an attack that left seven people injured and was celebrated by Hamas.