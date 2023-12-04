The Israeli Justice is carrying out a trial against Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, accused of fraud, bribery and breach of trust. The process, which began in 2020, had been suspended since the Hamas attacks on Israel on October 7, but was resumed this Monday, December 4, 2023, by the Jerusalem District Court. The process is underway again, in the midst of Israel’s military offensive on Gaza. Netanyahu will have to face the judicial process against him, while continuing with his goal of annihilating Hamas.

He claims to be innocent. Benjamin Netanyahu, 74, has denied his responsibility for the three charges of corruption brought against him by his country’s justice system. In all three cases he would have tried to exchange favors to benefit his friends, the media or companies in exchange for gifts or to improve the image of his government.

The process has been lengthy, as it is unprecedented, as it is the first time that an acting prime minister is tried. This Monday, December 4, the Jerusalem District Court decided to resume the case, after the country’s authorities authorized all courts to continue their work, which was suspended after the Hamas attack on October 7.

In the midst of the advance of Israeli troops in southern Gaza, almost two months into the conflict, Benjamin Netanyahu, leader of the right-wing Israeli Likud party, will have to face the judicial process against him. Although he is not expected to appear in the coming days, the Court will receive the version of several witnesses in the case. A task that is complicated because some will not be able to be present because they were transferred for security reasons, in the midst of the conflict in Gaza.

Cases ‘1000’, ‘2000’ and ‘4000’

Netanyahu is accused of having committed fraud, bribery and breach of trust in the so-called cases ‘1000’, ‘2000’ and ‘4000’.

Case ‘1000’, for example, concerns an alleged exchange of political favors in exchange for gifts. According to local media, Israeli film producer Arnon Milchan would have been one of the beneficiaries of Netanyahu’s approval of a tax law, which ensured the reduction of taxes on citizens returning from abroad.

Billionaire James Packer, a close friend of Netanyahu, would also have received favors from Israel’s prime minister. Packer is accused of bribery.

For the Prosecutor’s Office, “there is sufficient evidence to prove the delivery of gifts.” According to prosecutors, between 2007 and 2016, the president received gifts valued at up to 700,000 shekels ($195,000), including boxes of cigars, bottles of champagne and jewelry. Netanyahu has admitted these deliveries, but assures that they are gifts between friends.







The ‘2000’ case has to do with an alleged agreement reached with Arnon Mozes, editor of the newspaper ‘Yediot Aharonot’, to receive positive coverage from his Government in exchange for hindering the activities of a rival media.

While the ‘4000’ case dates back to 2012 and 2017, when the political leader would have done favors to the largest Israeli telephone company, Bezeq, in exchange for giving a favorable image to his Government.

Netanyahu assures that the trial goes “against the will of the people”

Since the beginning of the trial, Netanyahu has accused that the judicial process against him is a political persecution by his left-wing opponents, who would have the intention of removing him from power.

“These investigations were contaminated and prepared from the first moment,” said Netanyahu, in 2020, before the hearing to read the charges against him. “What is being judged today is an effort to frustrate the will of the people, to overthrow me and the right,” he added.

So far, Netanyahu has not commented on the resumption of his case. For their part, several government ministers did demand the decision of the Jerusalem court. One of them, the Minister of Regional Cooperation, David Amsalem, who said that the Israeli prime minister currently has “more important” tasks such as the war, rescuing the kidnapped and maintaining the economy.

מלחמה❓

חטופים❓

מפונים❓

כלכלה❓

לא ולא…🙄

מה שהכי חשוב עכשיו זה לחדש את משפט נתניהו, ולהעסיק את ראש ממשלת ישרא ל בעדויות המופרכות ובזוטות ההזויות.

כן כן, קראתם נכון-

זה ממש לא סובל דיחוי.

חרפה שאין כדוגמתה❗ pic.twitter.com/TGtzmQAnsv — דודי אמסלם 🇮🇱 (@dudiamsalem) December 3, 2023



After the charges were brought against him, Benjamin Netanyahu proposed a package of judicial reforms that shocked Israel and received a resounding rejection from the public, with massive protests, which were suspended after the Hamas attack.

Among his reform proposals, control of the Supreme Court justices, which could benefit the prime minister.

According to local and international media, throughout the time that the trial has lasted, the prime minister has tried to reach an agreement with the Prosecutor’s Office so that, if convicted, he will not end up in prison.

With AFP and local media