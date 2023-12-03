IDF investigates downing of Iron Dome interceptor missile

The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) is investigating the downing of an Iron Dome air defense interceptor missile. About it writes The Times of Israel.

According to journalists, the investigation began after footage appeared showing how an interceptor missile of the Israeli Tamir air defense system allegedly malfunctioned after launch. It is believed that the rocket, which was launched in response to a rocket attack on Tel Aviv and areas adjacent to the Gaza Strip, fell in central Israel. As experts indicated, it changed its flight path and fell to the ground.

“The possibility that the interceptor missile fell in the country due to a technical malfunction is being studied,” the IDF emphasized.

Earlier, the Al-Qassam Brigades, which are the military wing of the Palestinian Hamas movement, launched rockets at Tel Aviv.