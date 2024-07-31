Journalist Manye: Israeli intelligence tracked Haniyeh via WhatsApp

Israeli intelligence used spyware implanted in Hamas’s phone via WhatsApp messenger to assassinate Ismail Haniyeh, the leader of the Hamas political bureau, journalist Elijah Manieh said on social media Xwithout specifying the source of this data.

According to him, the spyware could be similar to “the infamous Pegasus, developed by Israeli cyber intelligence firm NSO Group.” It allows for real-time target surveillance and precise targeting, which is how Israeli intelligence was able to pinpoint Haniyeh’s exact location in the apartment.

Manie notes that before the attack, Hania spoke on the phone with his son.

Hamas Politburo chief Ismail Haniyeh was killed on the night of July 31. A red flag of revenge was raised over Iran’s largest mosque, Jamharan, symbolizing the desire to avenge the unjustly spilled blood. In response to the assassination, Iran’s Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei ordered a strike on Israel.