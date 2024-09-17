Sky News Arabia: Mossad rigged Hezbollah pagers with explosives

Israeli intelligence agency Mossad gained access to Lebanese Hezbollah communications equipment before it was handed over to the movement and coated the pager batteries with the explosive PETN. This reported Sky News Arabia TV channel, citing sources.

The publication clarifies that Mossad gained access to Hezbollah’s communications equipment before it was sent to the movement.

Earlier, dozens of people were injured in pager explosions in several regions of Lebanon, including the southern suburb of Beirut. Al Jazeera, citing a source in the Lebanese security service, reported that the Israeli military managed to hack into the pagers used by Hezbollah and cause them to detonate.