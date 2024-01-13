Demonstrations will be held in Israel and around the world to accompany the countdown towards the sad milestone of one hundred days of captivity with the request to free the people kidnapped on October 7 by Hamas. 132 hostages are believed to remain in Gaza, after 105 were freed during a week-long truce in late November. Four hostages had previously been released and one was rescued by the Israeli military. The bodies of eight hostages were also recovered, while three others were killed by mistake by the Israeli army. The Israel Defense Forces confirmed the deaths of 25 people still held by Hamas, citing new information obtained from troops operating in Gaza. Another person has been missing since October 7 and her fate is still unknown.

Macron's message

“France does not abandon its children, which is why negotiations for their release must be repeated and renewed again and again,” French President Emmanuel Macron said in a message, sent to protesters in Tel Aviv demanding the release of the hostages. In his speech, Macron referred to Eitan Yahalomi, Mia Schem, Erez and Sahar Calderon, freed prisoners who have French citizenship and remembered Elia Toledano, killed after being kidnapped on October 7. “The French nation – he said again – is determined to ensure that the parents still prisoners Ohad Yahalomi and Ofer Calderon return to their freed children, that Orion Hernandez Radoux is freed, and that all the hostages of the terrorist attacks of October 7 are Set Yourself Free”.

Israel Chief of Staff: “Time is running out”

“Time is running out” for the hostages' return home, says the Israeli Chief of Staff, General Herzi Halevi, saying “no to attempts to blackmail the ceasefire”. “It's one hundred days since the war began. One hundred days in which the hostages are still held in Gaza by the cruel Hamas terrorists. We are working with all means, mostly covert, to return them and we will continue to do so until they are all returned This task is not yet finished. I know that every minute has a crucial meaning and we are not indifferent. Time is running out for the return of the hostages and we do not forget it not for a moment.” Halevi then wanted to reaffirm that to “achieve real results, we must continue to operate in the enemy's territory, without allowing attempts to blackmail a ceasefire that apparently will not lead to real results”.

Tel Aviv highway blocked

A group of Israelis calling for the release of prisoners held in Gaza, new elections and the end of Benjamin Netanyahu's term as prime minister blocked a highway in Tel Aviv yesterday, according to Israeli media reports, which also speak of protesters dragged away by police.

Hamas thanks Qatar: “Medicines also for Israeli hostages”

A Hamas official thanked Qatar for sending medicines to the Gaza Strip “in light of the numerous risks that threaten the lives of Palestinians.” “Some medicines will be used to treat Israeli prisoners,” Osama Hamdan, a Lebanon-based Hamas leader, added at a news conference in Beirut. Israel announced last Friday that it had signed an agreement with Qatar that would allow the delivery of medicines to hostages held in Gaza by Hamas.