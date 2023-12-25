Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's wife, Sara, writes an open letter to Pope Francis asking for the release of all hostages in Gaza. In the letter, reported by the Times of Israel, he asks for his “personal intervention” in the difficult situation of the 129 hostages, kidnapped on October 7 by Hamas. “Your Holiness, I ask for your personal intervention in this matter. Please use your influence to demand the unconditional release of all hostages without delay,” writes the Israeli newspaper. “Please also ask the Red Cross to visit all the hostages and give them vital medicines. Your intervention could save precious lives.”

Netanyahu's wife particularly highlights the plight of 25-year-old Noa Argamani, whose face was immortalized in harrowing video footage. “Noa was kidnapped from a peaceful music festival that turned into a Hamas massacre. The terror in her eyes was palpable,” she writes in the letter. “Noa's mother, born in China, is battling stage four brain cancer. In a video message, she said: 'I don't know how much time I have left. I want the chance to see my Noa, at home. Noa , I want to tell you that if I don't see you, know that we have done everything we can to get you released as soon as possible. The whole world loves you.”

The Egyptian plan for the release of the hostages

A three-phase plan would have been identified by Egypt to achieve the release of the hostages still in the hands of the Palestinian Islamic group. This was announced by the Saudi-owned Asharq News TV, citing sources close to the talks in Cairo between Egyptian officials and a Hamas delegation.

The first phase, the same sources report, involves a truce of at least two weeks during which Hamas would release 40 Israeli hostages including women, children and sick elderly people. In exchange, Israel would release 120 Palestinians from its prisons as well as cease hostilities and allow humanitarian aid to enter the Gaza Strip. The second phase involves Egyptian-sponsored Palestinian talks to end the intra-Palestinian 'division' and create a caretaker government to manage Gaza and the West Bank. The third and final phase, the sources specified, involves a total ceasefire and a “global” agreement for the release of all Israeli soldiers detained by Hamas and other Palestinian factions, in exchange for Israeli withdrawal from the Gaza Strip. Israel should at the same time allow the return of Gaza's displaced people to their homes. According to the broadcaster itself, the proposal will be discussed by the Hamas political office in Qatar.

Netanyahu: “War will last a long time”

“Let me be very clear: This is going to be a long war.” Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu does not mince words to describe what will be the times of a conflict that sees no peace on the horizon. “Israel is paying a very high price for the war,” he said, speaking of the deaths of 15 soldiers in fighting against Hamas in the Gaza Strip. “Our thoughts go out to the families and our solidarity goes out to the young lives that were taken in their prime,” Netanyahu added.

Israel's military actions “are not dictated by external pressure”, he further underlined, rejecting reports that the United States had convinced Israel not to spread the conflict beyond the Gaza Strip.

Israeli soldiers dead since the start of the conflict

The number of Israeli soldiers who have lost their lives since the start of the war with Hamas has risen to 152, according to the Jewish state's media. The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) have announced the deaths of eight more soldiers in the military operation in Gaza, all between 19 and 30 years of age. Four of them lost their lives in the south of the enclave when a rocket hit their armored vehicle and four others in combat in the central area of ​​Gaza.

Victims in the Gaza Strip

The toll in the Gaza Strip has risen to 20,424 dead and 54,036 wounded since the start of Israel's military operations. This was indicated by the Gaza Ministry of Health, according to which there have been 166 deaths and 384 injuries in the last 24 hours alone.

Abbas: “Put an end to the river of blood”

The president of the Palestinian National Authority (PNA), Mahmoud Abbas, in his speech on the occasion of Christmas, as reported by the Wafa agency, declared: “The sun of freedom and of our independent state with Jerusalem as the capital is inevitably rising, It's almost within reach.” Abbas hoped that this Christmas could mark the end of the war in the Gaza Strip, as well as in all the Palestinian Territories and wished prosperity and stability to the Palestinian people and all nations. “The river of blood, the immense sacrifices, the difficulties and the heroic resilience of our people in their land are along the path towards freedom and dignity”, he added.