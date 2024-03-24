The international community has been sending humanitarian assistance to Gaza residents affected by the conflict with plane-dropped humanitarian aid packages | Photo: EFE/EPA/ATEF SAFADI

A 34-year-old Israeli hostage kidnapped during Hamas attacks on Israel in October 2023 died “due to lack of food and medicine”, according to an announcement made by Hamas this Saturday (23), when the terrorist group warned that other hostages They would also be sick and need treatment.

Through social media, Palestinians reported that the dead Israeli was Yehiv Buchataf, and that he had lost his life “due to the deprivation of supplies imposed on the population in Gaza.”

“We had already warned that the enemy's prisoners are suffering from the same conditions as our people, from hunger and deprivation, from a lack of food and medicine,” commented spokesman Abu Obeida, from the al Qassam Brigades, which is an armed wing of Hamas.

According to Obeida, “the disease now threatens the lives of” other hostages, and “time is running out.”

The announcement was accompanied by a propaganda video that shows a montage of Buchataf's face on a coffin, and the video's description message is presented in Hebrew, Arabic and English.

It is necessary to emphasize that Hamas is a terrorist group that killed children, women and the elderly in its attack on Israel on October 7, 2023, that puts the Palestinian population itself at risk by using civilians as human shields and that raped several Israeli hostages . At this point in the war, it is likely that the justification given for the hostage's death is just a way of reinforcing the narrative that there is a lack of medicine and food in the Gaza Strip because of the Israeli offensive.

Israeli hostage situation

Of the 253 kidnapped by Hamas on October 7, 130 remain in the Gaza Strip, many of them dead. Since the start of the war, Israel and Hamas have only reached a truce agreement for a week at the end of November, which resulted in the release of 105 hostages in exchange for 240 Palestinian prisoners.