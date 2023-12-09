Israel Defense Forces (IDF) military vehicles stopped at a camp on the border with the Gaza Strip, in southern Israel, this Tuesday (5) | Photo: EFE/EPA/CHRISTOPHE PETIT TESSON

The death of one of the Israeli hostages held by the Hamas group in Gaza was confirmed this Saturday (09) by sources in the community where the kidnapped families lived.

Kibbutz Beeri and the Forum for Families of the Disappeared confirmed the death of 25-year-old Sahar Baruch, without specifying when or where it occurred. The young man was one of 240 kidnapped on October 7 in the Islamic group’s attack on Israel. His brother was also killed. “We demand the return of Sahar’s body as part of some hostage exchange agreement” and “we will not stop until everyone is home,” they said.

This Friday (08), according to the Israeli army, two Israeli soldiers were seriously injured in a failed operation to rescue hostages held by Hamas in Gaza. After the operation, Al-Qassam Brigades, the armed wing of Hamas, reported “the failure of a Zionist (Israel) attempt to locate” a captured soldier they identified as Sahar Baruch.

The brigades released a video recorded weeks ago in which the young man is seen saying that he had been imprisoned in Gaza for 40 years and at the end of the footage his lifeless body appears. Al-Qassam announced, this Friday (08), that several hostages were killed or injured by Israeli bombings in the city of Gaza.