An 84-year-old man had entered Qalandiya to refuel his vehicle and was slightly injured when trying to leave.

An 84-year-old Israeli man had his vehicle attacked on Saturday (June 29, 2024) while driving in the Palestinian city of Qalandiya, in the West Bank. Videos posted on social media show people throwing objects at the car as it tries to escape.

According to Israel’s state radio station, the Kanthe man was slightly injured. Palestinian security forces took him to a checkpoint FDI (Israel Defense Forces), who took him to the Sharee Zedeck hospital in Jerusalem.

The driver entered the Palestinian city to refuel the car. According to information from the newspaper The Times of Israelhe was injured when trying to escape and crashing into a concrete wall.

The city of Qalandiya is a territory under the official control of the Palestinian authorities. It is forbidden for Israeli citizens to move around these areas.

The territory is home to the main IDF checkpoint between the northern West Bank and Jerusalem. Before the war with Hamas, the site was frequently used for demonstrations against the Israeli occupation. The checkpoint is used to control Palestinian access to East Jerusalem and Israel, according to the Israeli Information Center for Human Rights in the Occupied Territories, the B’Tselem.

Here is the Qalandiya checkpoint (marked with the pin red):