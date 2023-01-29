Following the attack that killed seven people near a synagogue in Jerusalem on Friday night, the Israeli government announced several measures to revoke family benefits for “supporters of terrorism.” Among them, the revocation of their Israeli identity documents and their rights to social security, as well as the “strengthening” of Jewish settlements in the West Bank. This month, the deaths of 32 Palestinians and seven Israelis have already been recorded.

The government of Benjamin Netanyahu will respond strongly to Friday’s attack that left seven dead on the Israeli side. Israel announced a series of measures against the families of “those who support terrorism.” The measures will apply to the family of the attacker near a synagogue, but also to the relatives of the other Palestinians who attacked various sites in Jerusalem and the West Bank this weekend, leaving no fatalities but leaving 2 injured.

Israeli border police officers walk past the family home of Palestinian attacker Khaire Alkam, following the attack near a synagogue on the outskirts of Jerusalem, in A-Tur, East Jerusalem on January 29, 2023. © REUTERS/Ammar Awad

“The Security Cabinet made a series of decisions to combat terrorism and make terrorists and their supporters pay a price for it,” Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s office said in a statement.

Six measures were highlighted, among them, “the revocation of the Israeli identity documents of the families of terrorists who support terrorism”, a popular initiative in the far-right wing of the Executive. Although the details of such a proposal are not known, which still is to be discussed by the cabinet this Sunday, those living in occupied east Jerusalem with Israeli residency permits would be forced to settle in the occupied West Bank.

They also announced “the revocation of the rights to social security and additional benefits of the relatives of terrorists who support terrorism” and the “speeding up and expansion of the granting of firearms licenses” for civilians.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu leads the weekly cabinet meeting amid rising violence in Jerusalem and the West Bank, at the prime minister’s office in Jerusalem, January 29, 2023. © REUTERS/Ronen Zvulun/Pool

“We are not looking for an escalation, but we are prepared for any scenario. Our response to terrorism is a strong hand and a forceful, fast and precise response,” said the prime minister.

Finally, Netanyahu said that they will reinforce the settlements in the occupied West Bank with the aim of “sending to the terrorists, who intend to uproot us from our land, the message that we are here to stay.”

Israel seized the West Bank, East Jerusalem and the Gaza Strip in a 1967 war. Since then it has built dozens of settlements, home to more than 500,000 Jewish settlers and which are considered illegal by most of the international community.

High levels of violence

January was one of the bloodiest months in the occupied West Bank and East Jerusalem in years.

This Friday, a Palestinian killed 7 people near an East Jerusalem synagogue, in the deadliest Palestinian attack since 2008.

On Saturday, a 13-year-old Palestinian teenager opened fire elsewhere in east Jerusalem, wounding two Israeli men, paramedics said. The attacker was detained and hospitalized, after being wounded by two armed civilians after the attack.

Friends and family mourn the married couple Eli Mizrahi and Natali Mizrahi, who were killed in a shooting attack by a Palestinian gunman on the outskirts of Jerusalem on Friday, during their funeral in Beit Shemesh, Israel, January 29, 2023. © REUTERS/Ronen Zvulun

These attacks followed a deadly Israeli incursion into the West Bank on Thursday that killed nine Palestinians, most of them militants. In all, 32 Palestinians and seven Israelis have been killed this month.

“Since the beginning of this year, we continue to see high levels of violence and other negative trends that have characterized the year 2022,” UN Special Coordinator for the Middle East Peace Process Tor Wennesland said on Thursday, noting that it is crucial “Immediately reduce tensions and prevent further loss of life.”

With EFE and AP