An Israeli ministerial committee today gave preliminary approval to a law, pushed by the far-right Jewish Power party, that would allow the death penalty to be applied to Palestinians who carry out attacks against Israeli Jews.

This measure, included in the coalition agreements of the current government, the most right-wing in Israel, and which must be approved in five more instances before it enters into force, would imply a historic change in the Jewish State regarding the death penalty, which It has not been applied for 60 years.

The text of this law, which can still be reviewed in any of the subsequent instances, provides that this punishment be applied to those who carry out deadly attacks against Israelis with racist or hate motives and with the aim of damaging the State of Israel.

Its preliminary approval comes after an attack this Sunday in the north of the occupied West Bank in which a Palestinian killed two Israelis with a firearm, and in the context of a significant escalation of violence in the area.

Today’s attack brought to 13 the death toll from Palestinian attacks since the beginning of the year, while the number of Palestinians killed by Israeli fire in 2023 now stands at 62, 11 of them during an army raid in the West Bank last Wednesday.

there is nothing more symbolic than approving the death penalty law for terrorists”.

“Our response to terror is to strike terror hard and deepen our roots in our land,” Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said after the bill was approved. In addition, he warned that Israel will continue to act “in all ways” to “deter terrorists and safeguard state security.”

On the other hand, Itamar Ben Gvir, Minister of National Security and leader of the Jewish Power party, said that in response to today’s attack “there is nothing more symbolic than passing the death penalty law for terrorists.”

“This is a moral law, and just, in the largest democracy in the world and even more so in a country where a wave of terror is affecting Israeli citizens,” he added.

Today’s vote took place despite the warning of the State Attorney General, Gali Baharav-Miara, who had discouraged the government from promoting this measure, considering that it would not serve as a deterrent tool and anticipating strong international criticism of Israel. .

After the preliminary approval this Sunday, the law must be approved in a preliminary instance in Parliament, then be reviewed by the Security Cabinet and finally be voted on in three more instances in the Chamber.

new attack

One Palestinian was killed and several others injured on Sunday during an Israeli settler assault on several Palestinian villages in the occupied West Bank, attacking residents, burning homes and destroying vehicles, in response to an attack today in which a Palestinian killed two settlers. with bullets

The Palestinian National Authority Ministry of Health identified the deceased man as Sameh Hamdala, 37, and reported that his death was caused by a shot in the abdomenn as part of an attack by settlers against the village of Zatara.

The ministry further mentioned that Israeli Army soldiers were present at the scene, and it has not been confirmed so far whether the shot came from a soldier or a settler.

The Israeli Army has not responded to inquiries from EFE about these incidents and about Hamdala’s death. A health spokesman said another Palestinian was seriously injured, with a fractured skull, after being hit with stones on the head during the settler offensive against the town of Huwara, the main focus of the incidents.

The Palestinian Red Crescent emergency medical service added that one person was stabbed during the assault and also detailed that almost a hundred people had to receive assistance for gas inhalation in that same town, a product of the burning of goods by the settlers.

