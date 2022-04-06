A year after coming to power, Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett’s heterogeneous ruling coalition lost its parliamentary majority on Wednesday after the surprise departure of a right-wing female deputy, a fact celebrated by the opposition.

The departure of Idit Silman, a member of the prime minister’s Yamina party, leaves the alliance with 60 deputies, one short of the majority needed in the Kneset, Israel’s 120-seat parliament.

“I tried the drive path. I worked hard for this coalition. Unfortunately, I cannot participate in the damage to Israel’s Jewish identity,” conservative Silman said in a statement.

Bennett and centrist Yair Lapid established in June last year a disparate coalition of 61 deputies, which brought together parties of the left, center, right and an Arab formation, something unusual in the country’s history. The formation of this government ended Benjamin Netanyahu’s 12 years of consecutive terms.

The coalition agreement also provides for a rotation of the prime minister’s post between Bennett and Lapid, the current foreign minister, and a division of ministries.

“I am ending my participation in the coalition and I will try to talk to my friends to go home and form a right-wing government,” said Silman.

“I know I’m not the only one who feels that way,” added the deputy, who had the announcement of her departure from the coalition celebrated by Netanyahu, leader of the conservative opposition.

“Idit, you have just demonstrated that what guides your behavior is the Jewish identity of Israel, the land of Israel, and I welcome it back into the national camp,” Netanyahu said, referring to the right-wing opposition bloc he leads and which brings together his party, Likud, Orthodox Jewish formations and the extreme right.

– “With open arms” –

At the moment, Israel’s Parliament is in recess and the budget, which needs to be approved by a majority to avoid the dissolution of the House, has already received a positive vote from the deputies.

But the situation is complicated because the governing coalition has 60 seats and so does the opposition. If the latter obtains the support of one more deputy, it can present a motion to call new legislative elections.

Netanyahu, who wants to return to the post of prime minister despite the corruption allegations he faces, has urged other right-wing lawmakers in the government to join him.

“You will be welcomed with open arms and all honors,” he declared.

The deputy’s departure comes after a clash this week with Health Minister Nitzan Horowitz, who allowed hospitals, following a Supreme Court decision, to distribute leavened bread during the Jewish Passover instead of the unleavened bread that marks the tradition. .

But political analysts question whether this was the real reason and highlight the internal tensions caused by the great differences between the parties that make up the government.

The political crisis also comes at a time of uncertainty in Israel, which has suffered three attacks in the last two weeks, two of them linked to the Islamic State extremist group.

The increase in violence led Israel to intensify operations in the West Bank, the occupied Palestinian territory, and raised fears of incidents during Ramadan, a month of fasting and prayer for Muslims, when large gatherings of worshipers normally take place.

