Israel’s government security cabinet on Sunday approved a series of measures to “prevent the collapse of the Palestinian Authority”, which governs limited areas of the West Bank and is too weakened to fight militias. “In the absence of a change in the national assessment, Israel will act to prevent the collapse of the Palestinian Authority,” the Israeli government said in a statement, explaining that the decision was taken by a majority of 8 votes to 1. Settler ministers and ultranationalists Bezalel Smotrich and Itamar Ben Gvir, of Finance and National Security, respectively, previously assured that they would be against the measures.

“The security services will continue to take decisive measures to thwart terrorism”, while Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and Defense Minister Yoav Gallant “will present to the Security Cabinet measures to stabilize the civil situation in the Palestinian sector”, adds the communicated, without detailing what the measures are. What is known is that the Security Cabinet will demand that Palestinian leaders “cease their anti-Israeli activities in the legal, diplomatic and international fields and incitement in the press and in the educational system”. In addition, it will demand that the families of Palestinians imprisoned in Israeli prisons for crimes related to terrorism not be financially supported and stop the construction of houses and infrastructure in the so-called Area C of the West Bank, which is controlled by the Israeli army.

According to the local press, the security measures that the Israeli government would adopt to support the Palestinian National Authority (PNA) would be of an economic nature, security and displacement facilities for civilians, after senior Israeli security officials warned the coalition of government about the dangers of a possible fall of the Palestinian government. According to analysts, a collapse of the PNA would likely create chaos and a power vacuum in the West Bank, as well as an opportunity for militias to take over, something similar to what happened in Gaza, where Hamas has ruled de facto since 2007.

The announcement of Israel’s measures comes after the country’s army carried out, last Monday and Tuesday, an operation in the Jenin refugee camp, a bastion of Palestinian militias in the north of the West Bank, in the biggest incursion since the Second Intifada, which took place from 2000 to 2005. In all, 12 Palestinian militiamen – including four minors – and an Israeli soldier died during the operation, which involved land and air attacks, in addition to the mobilization of a thousand soldiers, with the objective of dismantling the Brigade of Jenin, which brings together militias from all factions united since last year, including Hamas and Islamic Jihad.

Faced with the scarce economic and development opportunities facing the Palestinians, in addition to the movement restrictions imposed by Israel, many young people see no other way out than to join the militias, which is used by extremist groups to gain ground in the face of a weakened PNA and without legitimacy. These militias are considered by Israel as the main focus of terrorism in the region.

The conflict between Palestine and Israel is experiencing the worst peak of violence in two decades this year. In all, 160 Palestinians died, either from Israeli army fire, attacks by Jewish settlers and other violent incidents in the West Bank. On the other hand, the proliferation of new armed Palestinian groups and the increase in attacks also left 27 dead on the Israeli side, most of them settlers.