A 24-year-old girl of Israeli nationality was stabbed in Rome, perhaps during an attempted robbery, and is currently hospitalized with a confidential prognosis at the Umberto I Polyclinic. According to what is learned, the attack took place on Friday 30 December at Termini station in the area of the ticket machines. The attacker fled. Polfer’s agents are at work on the episode to try to ascertain the dynamics of what happened.
