A 24-year-old girl of Israeli nationality was stabbed in Rome, perhaps during an attempted robbery, and is currently hospitalized with a confidential prognosis at the Umberto I Polyclinic. According to what is learned, the attack took place on Friday 30 December at Termini station in the area of ​​the ticket machines. The attacker fled. Polfer’s agents are at work on the episode to try to ascertain the dynamics of what happened.



00:30