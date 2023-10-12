Israeli Foreign Ministry calls on Jews abroad to be vigilant due to Hamas attacks

The Israeli Ministry of Foreign Affairs issued a statement of warning to Jews and Israelis abroad, an appeal published on the official website of the country’s government.

The Foreign Ministry asked citizens to be vigilant in connection with calls from Hamas to launch attacks everywhere on Friday, October 13. “It is likely that there will be protests in various countries around the world that could escalate into violent events,” the diplomats admitted.

Israeli authorities asked citizens to stay away from demonstrations and protests, and to inform local security forces about possible actions.

Early on the morning of October 7, southern Israel came under a massive attack by Hamas. Thousands of rockets were fired at Israel from the Gaza Strip, after which the group broke through the land border and went on the offensive.