Katz explained, “Ultimately, US President Joe Biden wants to see a regular plan to evacuate the population, and that the Israeli army implemented that when it fought in the northern Gaza Strip, and it will implement that in Rafah as well.”

Biden said in a television interview that Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu is “doing more harm to Israel than good” by his way of managing the war in Gaza.

Biden considered that the Israeli threat to invade the city of Rafah in the southern Gaza Strip would be a red line for Netanyahu.

But Biden said in the same interview that he would never abandon Israel, and would not stop supplying it with weapons.

On the other hand, Biden said that it is always possible to reach a ceasefire in Gaza before Ramadan and that he will not abandon that goal.