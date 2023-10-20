The agency quoted local sources as saying that a large force of the Israeli army stormed several neighborhoods in the two cities, and drove its vehicles through the neighborhoods of Ain Misbah, Al-Irsal, and Batn Al-Hawa.

Wafa added that about 25 Israeli military vehicles stormed the town of Urif, south of Nablus, today, Friday.And it blew up a house.

Palestinian officials had said that Israeli forces raided and carried out an air strike in the Nour Shams refugee camp near the city of Tulkarm, killing at least 12 people, while Israeli police reported that a policeman was killed during the raid.