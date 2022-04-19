The official agency added that the Israeli forces stormed Al-Aqsa to secure the settlers’ collective incursions, in response to calls made by the “temple” organizations, on the occasion of the Jewish Passover.

She said that the Israeli forces stormed the Al-Aqsa Mosque in Jerusalem in large numbers, in an attempt to remove the worshipers from its courtyards, in preparation for the settlers’ provocative incursions.

Jewish groups had called for widespread incursions to the Temple Mount on the occasion of the “Jewish Passover” holiday, which began on Friday and lasts for a week.