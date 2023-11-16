The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) announced this Thursday (16) that they took control of the port in the Gaza Strip, the main port and fishing facility in the territory and which, according to them, was used by Hamas terrorists for military purposes. .

In a joint operation carried out in recent days, troops deepen their land invasion of the Palestinian enclave and seek to take full control of the city of Gaza, the Israeli military assumed, by land and sea, operational command of the port.

According to a statement, the operation to seize the port facility, located in the Al Rimal neighborhood, also involved air and combat engineering forces, and “destroyed ten terrorist tunnels and four other structures, in which around ten Hamas fighters were killed”.

“The operation also cleared all buildings in the port area, which Hamas used as a training center for its naval commando forces to plan and execute terrorist attacks by sea,” the statement added.

“Under the guise of a civilian port, Hamas used the location to train and carry out terrorist attacks, using civilian vessels and police from the port of Gaza,” reported the IDF, which continues to advance into Palestinian territory.

Israeli tanks are surrounding the Al Shifa hospital in the center of Gaza City, where troops are continuing, for a second day, a “precise and targeted” incursion to find and dismantle part of what they claim is Hamas’ military heartland in the enclave. which claim to be located in and around the medical complex.

Troops claim to control the entire north of Palestinian territory and the Al Shati refugee camp, located on the coast and north of Gaza City. Yesterday they advanced along the main seafront avenue, towards the city of Deir Balah.

Since the beginning of the war with Hamas, which occurred after the terrorist attacks on October 7th that left 1,200 people dead in Israel, Israeli retaliatory bombings have advanced on the Gaza Strip.