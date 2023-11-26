Israeli forces killed in the last hours seven Palestinians in incursions and incidents in the occupied West Bank, five of them in the city of Jenin, while they continue their intense raids in this territory, Palestinian sources reported.

According to the Ministry of Health, five Palestinians ““died as a result of the occupation’s (Israel) assault on Jenin.”and another died from gunshot wounds fired by Israeli forces in the village of Yatma, near Nablus, in the northern West Bank.

In the operation in Jenin – a bastion of Palestinian militias – the troops used a drone to attack a house in the refugee camp that was “bombed with at least one missile”, whichIt caused one death and five injuries, according to the official Palestinian news agency Wafa.

A large contingent of Israeli troops stormed the city last night, in a new military operation that has been repeated almost daily or weekly in 2023 in Jenin, the center of greatest tension in West Bank territory in recent times.



On this occasion, the troops raided several houses in the countryside and surrounding areas in the midst of armed clashes with Palestinians, causing the death of four of them from gunfire, including a minor.

At the same time, in another Israeli incursion in the village of Yatma, a 30-year-old young man died this morning during clashes with troops after being wounded in the head by live ammunition.

Last night, Another 16-year-old Palestinian boy was shot dead by the Israeli Army in the area of ​​the town of Al Bireh, in the central West Bank.

Israel and the West Bank are experiencing their largest escalation of violence in two decades, and pre-existing tension has intensified since the October 7 outbreak of the war between Hamas and Israel in Gaza, leading Israeli forces to increase their raids in the West Bank.

Some 238 Palestinians have been killed in the West Bank since the war began less than two months ago, and those arrested exceed 2,000among whom there are more than a thousand of them suspected of having ties to Hamas.

All of this occurs hours after Israel and Hamas carried out a second exchange of 13 Israeli hostages for 39 Palestinian prisoners, some of them released in the West Bank, as part of a mechanism that was also repeated on Friday, within the framework of the ceasefire. the temporary fire maintained for two days in the Strip.

EFE

More news