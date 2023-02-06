An operation in a refugee camp near the West Bank city left five dead, all identified as Hamas militants, the Islamist group acknowledged. The deceased were between 21 and 28 years old and, according to the Israeli Army, two of them were wanted for an attempted attack on a restaurant days ago. This happens in a context of increasing tension and aggression, on the tenth day of the blockade in Jericho.

This Monday, February 6, five Hamas militants between the ages of 21 and 28 were killed by Israeli soldiers during a raid on the Aqabat Jaber refugee camp, near the city of Jericho, in the occupied West Bank.

The Israeli Army stated that the operation was aimed at capturing Hamas members who were entrenched in a house inside the camp and who were planning attacks after a failed attempt on January 28 with shots at a restaurant in Vered Yeriho that did not leave fatalities because the perpetrators’ gun did not work.

In this regard, the Ministry of Health of the Palestinian National Authority (PNA) initially notified that it had no information on the people killed or the whereabouts of their bodies, amid rumors that they could be being held by the forces. israelis. And he added that one more person is in delicate condition after being shot in the head.

Throughout the conflict, the corpses have been used as bargaining chips by both sides.

Likewise, the Red Crescent, the Palestinian emergency service, indicated that the Israeli forces “prevented the medical teams from carrying out their work” and added that an ambulance was attacked.

Palestinians set the tires on fire as Jericho residents watched a general strike after the raid. © Ahmad Gharabli / AFP

In return, the Qassam Brigades – the armed wing of Hamas – promised revenge for the deaths of these five militants. While the president of the PNA, Mahmoud Abbas, repudiated the new Israeli incursion and the Foreign Ministry called it a “heinous crime” and a “flagrant violation of international law.”

“The successive killings by the enemy in the West Bank will be disastrous for them,” he warned in a statement.

The tension has been increasing to such an extent that the United States and the UN, among others, have stressed the need to de-escalate the violence. For example, 48 hours ago, another six Palestinians were injured during clashes.

Furthermore, so far in 2023, at least 41 Palestinians (including eight minors and several civilians) have been killed by Israeli fire, while seven people (six Israelis and one Ukrainian) were killed when a Palestinian attacker opened fire outside a synagogue, on Friday, January 27.

Jericho celebrates 10 days of Israeli blockade

The Israeli raid carried out in Jericho, a city that stays away from violence and is an attractive point for tourists due to its religious and cultural sites, left its consequences on the citizens.

The operation on Monday took place on the tenth day of the blockade in the West Bank city, at the hands of Israeli troops. During this period, the soldiers intensified the controls at the entrances, causing queues of several hours.

According to Jericho Governor Jihad Abu al-Assal, the frequent raids on the city are practically a “siege” costing Jericho dearly, where local businesses, agriculture and tourism are suffering negative impacts.

After the death of the five militants, in protest, some young Palestinians set tires on fire, blocking the passage of a main road, while shops and schools remained closed.

With EFE, Reuters and AFP