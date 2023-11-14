Home page politics

There have been clashes near hospitals in the northern Gaza Strip for days. © Mohammed Talatene/dpa

There has been fighting around the largest clinic in the Gaza Strip for days. The military suspects the Hamas command center is in the complex. Now the soldiers are advancing into the hospital.

Gaza – Israeli forces have entered part of Shifa Hospital in the Gaza Strip. Based on intelligence, soldiers “conducted a precise and targeted operation against Hamas in a specific area of ​​Shifa Hospital,” the army said on Telegram early Wednesday morning. “We call on all Hamas terrorists present in the hospital to surrender.”

According to media reports, the armed forces had warned the authorities in the Gaza Strip about the operation. The military has contacted a Palestinian health official and informed them of the impending attack, a spokesman for the Islamist Hamas-controlled health ministry told Al Jazeera television on Wednesday.

There have been clashes between Israeli ground troops and Palestinian extremists near hospitals in the northern Gaza Strip for days. Shifa Hospital staff reported continued shelling in the area. Israel suspects that the hospital complex is a Hamas command center. This denies that.

Medical professionals and Arabic speakers on duty

Israel’s military spokesman Daniel Hagari had previously announced that the armed forces would also take action against suspected Islamist Hamas infrastructure in hospitals in the Gaza Strip. “Hamas’ continued military use of Shifa Hospital will result in it losing its special protection under international law,” Hagari said. “We are forced to act carefully and precisely against Hamas’ military infrastructure in the hospitals.”

According to the army, the forces involved in the military operation in Shifa Hospital also included medical teams and Arabic speakers. They had undergone special training and were supposed to ensure that no harm was caused to civilians used by Hamas as human shields, the armed forces said in a statement.

Shifa Hospital is the largest hospital in the Gaza Strip. It was also the best-equipped hospital with the most specialized doctors before the recent Israeli attacks. Particularly seriously ill people were treated there. dpa