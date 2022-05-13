The last farewell for the Palestinian Al-Jazeera journalist killed during an Israeli raid was marked by the actions of Israeli soldiers, who charged civilians, some for displaying Palestinian flags. The coffin had to be transferred by car to the Old City of Jerusalem, where the mass and subsequent burial took place in peace. In parallel, the first findings of the Israel Army investigation were inconclusive.

After the act of state in Ramallah, this Friday the funeral and subsequent burial of Shireen Abu Akleh took place, the Palestinian journalist who was shot dead in the head while covering a raid by the forces for the Qatari network Al-Jazeera. Israelis in Jenin, in the occupied West Bank.

Starting from Saint Joseph’s hospital in occupied East Jerusalem, the crowd made its way to the Greek Catholic church in the Old City and from there to the cemetery on Mount Zion, where the tomb of his parents is located.

At the beginning of the procession in Jerusalem – even at the exit of the hospital, something that France condemned as it was under its protection – there were heavy police charges with Israeli security forces beating Palestinian civilians carrying the coffin wrapped in a flag of Palestine, symbol prohibited under Israeli law.

The blows almost caused the coffin to fall, which was contained in time and then loaded into a van so that it could reach the Old City in good condition.

There, the mass had hundreds of attendees, out of thousands who came to bid farewell to the veteran reporter, while the Government of Israel established a security operation the day before. However, the Israeli police charged again against those who tried to show the Palestinian flag.

The Palestinian Red Crescent reported that these altercations with the repressive units of Israel left dozens of wounded in the vicinity of the hospital.

“The Israeli army is asking people if they are Christian or Muslim. If you’re Muslim you weren’t allowed in.” – @ajimran Israeli occupation forces are attacking Palestinians during the funeral of killed Al Jazeera journalist Shireen Abu Akleh. pic.twitter.com/Xq3VkeOCqn — Al Jazeera English (@AJEnglish) May 13, 2022



The assassination of Abu Akleh raised the tensions of a conflict that already has a high level of hostilities and that in recent weeks has included attacks in Tel Aviv, clashes in the Esplanade of the Mosques and Israeli military operations in different parts of the West Bank, reaping deaths every time.

The Israeli Army investigation was not enlightening

The murder of Shireen Abu Akleh quickly generated conflicting versions between the Palestinian National Authority (PNA) and the Israeli government, the latter being the first to accuse Palestinian militiamen of having pulled the trigger against the journalist.

Although with the passing of the hours the Administration of Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett lowered the decibels in this story and offered to carry out a joint investigation rejected, according to the Government of Israel, by the ANP. Without this possibility, each part made its own, but only the ANP has the characteristics of the bullet.

However, this Friday the Israeli Army communicated its inquiries, based on initial findings. For now, “it is not possible to unequivocally determine the origin of the shot,” he said.

In addition, he pointed out that the “two possibilities” are that it was the Palestinian rebels who “fired hundreds of bullets from various places” or an Israeli soldier who responded to the attacks.

“The Palestinian gunman fired multiple rounds at the Israeli soldier, and there is a possibility that Abu Akleh, who was near or behind him, was hit by the soldier’s fire at the Palestinians,” the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) said. for its acronym in English).

The Israeli military report emphasized the presence of “Palestinian gunmen” who fired multiple shots from different sectors. To further clarify the circumstances of the journalist’s murder, says Israel, it is necessary to access a “professional ballistics examination” with the ammunition that hit Abu Akleh and that is today in Palestinian hands.

“The ANP has not cooperated with the request to carry out a joint investigation, nor with the request to transmit the results of its investigation or the bullet,” they accused again. “Israel has offered to have Palestinian and American representatives present and analyze the professional and ballistic evidence,” the report added.

Raids in the occupied West Bank resumed

This Friday, in parallel to the Jerusalem funeral, Israel resumed the raids in the West Bank city of Jenin, which were charged with violence and left 13 Palestinians injured and an Israeli sergeant dead.

Israeli Army forces along with Border Police and Internal Intelligence Service officers clashed with local militants in the refugee camp in the northern occupied West Bank.

According to the ANP, 13 Palestinians had to be taken to hospitals for injuries, one in critical condition after receiving a bullet in the abdomen.

While Israel mourned the death of Army Commander Noam Raz, 47, wounded during the fighting and taken by helicopter to a Haifa hospital, where he did not survive.

“Israeli security forces bow their heads in memory of the late fighter Noam Raz, who fell this morning during a battle with armed terrorists who fired on our forces during an operation in the Jenin district,” the army said in a statement.

The objective of the operation was to capture Mohamed al Dabi, a member of the Palestinian Islamic Jihad (PIJ). The mission was accomplished after hours of armed clashes.

With EFE and Reuters