On October 8, the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) attacked three Hamas headquarters in the Gaza Strip. The Israeli side reports this in its Telegram channel.

“Strikes were carried out on the military headquarters of the terrorist organization Hamas, which is used to direct terror, as well as on the military headquarters of the terrorist organization Islamic Jihad (an organization banned in the Russian Federation – ed.), which was used during recent operations,” the statement said. military.

The Israeli army also indicated that another target was hit. The facility belongs to Islamic Jihad, which was used by the terrorist organizations’ missile forces.

On the morning of October 7, Israel was subjected to massive rocket fire from the Gaza Strip. In addition, militants invaded border areas in the south of the Jewish state. The Palestinian group Hamas claimed responsibility for the rocket attack. The Israeli side began to strike in response.

Israeli Defense Minister Yoav Galant announced the war unleashed by Palestinian militants and announced the start of Operation Iron Swords.

The parties continued to carry out strikes on October 8. According to the latest media reports, the number of victims after the Hamas attack on Israel has exceeded 400, more than 2 thousand people were injured. In the Gaza Strip, according to media reports, more than 250 people were killed and more than 1.7 thousand were injured.

The Palestinians are trying to ensure that future borders between the two countries follow lines that existed before the 1967 Six-Day War, with a possible swap of territories. Palestine wants to create its own state in the West Bank and Gaza Strip, and make East Jerusalem its capital. Israel refuses to return to the 1967 borders and divide Jerusalem.

The news is being updated