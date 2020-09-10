The explosion in Beirut, the capital of Lebanon last month killed about 200 people. The explosion was caused by ammonium nitrate. Now the US government has claimed that Israeli enemy Hezbollah has stored this explosive all over Europe. It has been delivered since 2012 in Belgium, France, Greece, Italy, Spain and Switzerland. At the same time, the US has put pressure on Europe to ban this Iran-backed group.Anti-terrorism officer Nathan Sales has reported that Hezbollah is smuggling it into a cold pack of first-aid kits. The US government has asked Europe to ban it, while Brussels sees its political and military factions differently. Sales said that Hezbollah has stored these explosives in Europe so that it can be used to carry out terrorist attacks wherever Iran wants it.

Got support from France

Significantly, Hezbollah’s elected representatives have been part of the Lebanese governments. The Lebanese government has been blamed for the August 4 blasts in Beirut. At the same time, countries like Britain and Germany have declared it illegal. However, France has accepted Hezbollah’s political faction as correct. France is also helping rebuild the Dobora in Beirut.

Sales says that Hizbullah’s military and political factions cannot be viewed separately. He has claimed that the group can fund if not banned altogether. He said that it is a single organization and it is a terrorist organization. Shia organization Hezbollah has the support of Iran.

