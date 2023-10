Diplomatic representation in Bogotá, which had already been vandalized on Sunday, was again the target of attacks this Tuesday | Photo: Reproduction/X/Gali Dagan

Israel’s ambassador to Colombia, Gali Dagan, reported that, following an action by hooded men last Sunday (8), the country’s diplomatic representation in Bogotá was once again the target of vandalism.

According to Dagan, at least 30 people painted graffiti at the entrance to the embassy. The photos posted by the ambassador on X show messages such as “Sissies against Zionism” and “Israel Fascist State”. In the first message, the second “s” in “Zionism” was replaced by the swastika.

The incident was recorded this Tuesday (10), three days after a war began in the Middle East due to an offensive by the terrorist group Hamas in Israel that left hundreds of civilians dead.

“This is how 30 Hamas supporters who ‘demonstrated’ yesterday at our diplomatic headquarters left the entrance to our embassy,” wrote Dagan.

On Sunday, Colombia’s president, Gustavo Petro, caused outrage by comparing Israel to the Nazis.

“If I had lived in Germany in 1933, I would have fought on the side of the Jews, and if I had lived in Palestine in 1948, I would have fought on the Palestinian side. Now, neo-Nazis want the destruction of the people, freedom and culture of Palestine,” wrote Petro.