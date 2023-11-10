Israeli Embassy did not invite Bolsonaro to the meeting in Congress

The presence of the former president would not have been announced and caused confusion among authorities; Israel denies disagreement

A Israeli Embassy in Brazil denied this Thursday (9.nov.2023) having invited the former president Jair Bolsonaro (PL) for the meeting between ambassador Daniel Zonshine and congressmen from the opposition to the president’s government Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva (PT). “The former president’s presence was not coordinated by the Israeli Embassy”he said in a note.

Through social media, the Israeli embassy said it had invited “parliamentarians and only parliamentarians” and that Bolsonaro’s presence took place “fortuitously”. The meeting was held in the Chamber of Deputies on the 4th (Nov. 8). Zonshine sat next to the former president. Footage of the Hamas attack on October 7 was shown.

Israel’s stance was criticized by Lula’s allies and government supporters. The president of the PT (Workers’ Party), deputy Gleisi Hoffmann (PT-PR), called “disgusting” The “alliance” between Zonshine and Bolsonaro. The government is negotiating the departure of Brazilians from the north of the Gaza Strip, which should be done on Friday (10.nov).

Israel said it never objected to the departure of Brazilians from Gaza and thanked the Brazilian authorities for the PF (Federal Police) operation that dismantled an attack by the extremist group Hezbollah. “Our effort is to strengthen this friendship even more”said the note about diplomatic relations between the two countries.

Here is the full note from the Israeli Embassy: