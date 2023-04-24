Reuters quoted Israeli Foreign Minister Eli Cohen as saying in a statement: “Since the outbreak of fighting in the country, Israel has been working through various channels to reach a ceasefire, and the progress that has been made over the past few days in the talks with both sides is very promising.”

Earlier, the Axios news website quoted three Israeli Foreign Ministry officials as saying, “The Israeli officials presented the proposal to Al-Burhan and Hamidti, after several separate calls between the Israeli officials and the two generals, some of which showed progress.”

The Israeli Foreign Ministry officials stated that both Al-Burhan and Hamidti did not rule out the Israeli proposal and gave the impression that both of them were thinking positively about it.

They added that “Israel coordinated its efforts with the Biden administration and countries in the region and informed them of the proposal.”