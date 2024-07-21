Beirut (Al-Ittihad)

A Lebanese report yesterday said that there were casualties as a result of an Israeli bombardment that targeted a house in southern Lebanon.

The National News Agency reported that a drone targeted a house in Houla with two missiles and reported injuries. It indicated that the toll of the Israeli raid on Adloun the night before last reached 6 wounded civilians, whose condition was described as moderate, noting that ammunition will be detonated in Adloun.

Yesterday, the Israeli army confirmed that it had targeted an ammunition depot for armed factions, after Lebanese state media reported that an ammunition depot in southern Lebanon had been subjected to an Israeli airstrike.

“Last night, warplanes attacked two weapons depots in the southern Lebanon area, containing rockets and other means,” the Israeli military said in a statement. The border areas in southern Lebanon have been witnessing an exchange of fire between the Israeli army and armed elements in Lebanon since October 8, after Israel declared war on Gaza.