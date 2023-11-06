They sent a letter to the Israeli army calling for the bombing of hospitals, especially the Shifa Medical Complex in Gaza City, claiming that Hamas is using it for military purposes, which the movement denies.

In the message published by Israeli news sites, they called “urgently” to strike these hospitals, which have turned into “terrorists’ dens.”

They said: “The place used for terrorism is not a hospital protected from war.”

Israeli media considered this call unprecedented by doctors.

They stated in their letter: “Those who confuse terrorism with hospitals must understand that there is no safe place for them.”

The Israeli army says that Hamas is using command centers under hospitals, and launched massive and unprecedented raids on the vicinity of these hospitals, on the night of Sunday and Monday, but many doubt the army’s story.

On the other hand, the Palestinians categorically deny using these hospitals for military purposes.

The Palestinian Minister of Health in Ramallah, Mai Kayla, said, “The Israeli claims about Gaza hospitals aim to create excuses to target them.”

In turn, the Norwegian doctor, Mads Gilbert, who worked for years at Al-Shifa Medical Complex, stated that throughout his work in the hospital he did not see any military presence.

He stated in statements to the Turkish Anadolu Agency that “Israel was unable to provide any evidence to prove the validity of its claims about the presence of a military base in the hospital.”

He pointed out that Israel has a long record of targeting hospitals.

Palestinian figures say that the Israeli raids on Gaza targeted 110 health facilities, and 16 hospitals and 32 primary care centers were taken out of service due to the bombing and the exhaustion of fuel.