From: Bettina Menzel

Jahia Sinwar, the head of the terrorist organization Hamas, during an appearance in Gaza in April 2023 (archive photo). © IMAGO/Majdi Fathi / NurPhoto

Hamas leader Jahia Sinwar was one of the masterminds of the terrorist attack on Israel. Israeli doctors apparently saved the terrorist’s life in prison in 2004.

Tel Aviv – The radical Islamic Hamas terrorists indiscriminately killed civilians and soldiers in the most cruel way in their surprise attack on Israel. The goal of the terrorist organization: the violent destruction of Israel. Hamas boss Jahia Sinwar allegedly helped develop the perfidious plan for the terrorist attack. Israeli doctors saved Sinwar’s life in 2004 – one of whom now deeply regrets it, as he said on Israeli television on Friday evening.

War in Israel: Israeli doctors apparently saved the life of Hamas leader Jahia Sinwar

Jahia Sinwar said around five years ago that he and his people would rather die as “martyrs” than give in to humiliation at the hands of the enemy, giving an insight into his radical worldview. The lives of civilians – whether Palestinians or Israelis – apparently mean nothing to the cold-blooded Hamas boss. He has been the leader of the terrorist organization since 2017. It took a lot of coincidences for it to come to this. Sinwar spent 23 years in an Israeli prison for murder. Juval Biton was one of the doctors who frequently treated Sinwar while in custody.

The Israeli doctor said that Biton was responsible for the dental treatment of Sinwar and other Hamas prisoners at the time on Friday evening on Israel’s IV channel Channel 12. Biton recalled that the future Hamas leader had a festering brain abscess while in custody. “If he had burst, he could have said goodbye,” continued the doctor, who also became head of the Israel Prisons Authority’s intelligence department at the time. “Israeli doctors saved his life.” Today he deeply regrets this. “The fact that we saved his life cost the lives of hundreds of children and old people,” Biton said with tears in his eyes.

Hamas leader Jahid Sinwar was released in a prisoner exchange for Israeli soldiers

IsraelThe Israeli doctor went on to say in the broadcast that I had illusions for a long time and underestimated the danger posed by the enemy in the Gaza Strip. The dentist is also personally affected: his nephew was from Kibbutz Nir Oz in the massacres by Hamas terrorists Gaza Strip been kidnapped, the doctor reported. Sinwar had already established his leadership role within the terrorist organization behind bars, Biton reported. “He was prepared to pay any price for his principles.” The fact that Israeli doctors saved his life was not the terrorist’s only blessing.

The future head of Hamas was sentenced to life in prison for the murder of two Israeli soldiers. But a tactic used by the terrorist organization played into his hands. It lasted for five years Hamas captured Israeli soldier Gilad Shalit, all of Israel took part in the fate of the young man. The Israeli special forces were apparently unable to free the Gaza Strip; instead, they relied on a prisoner exchange. After tough negotiations, 1,027 Palestinians were released from Israeli prisons in exchange for Shalit – including Jahia Sinwar.

Israeli doctor warned against Sinwar’s release and spoke of “destructive abilities”

Those who knew Sinwar at the time considered the convicted murderer’s release to be very dangerous because of his “destructive abilities,” the Israeli doctor reported on Friday evening. Biton himself also warned against this, but the domestic secret service Shin Bet did not ask the prison authorities at the time. Israel decided to release him at the time, even though Sinwar refused to sign a pledge that he would renounce terrorist activities, Biton said. When asked what he would say to Sinwar if he were in the same room with him again, the doctor replied: “That he himself determined the end of Hamas.”

On Sunday, Israel called “the second stage of the waragainst Hamas (bme with dpa).