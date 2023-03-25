Hundreds of civilians marched on the outskirts of Downing Street to express their rejection of the reform plans of the Israeli far-right. This happened in the framework of Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s visit to the United Kingdom, which focused on the threats posed by Iran. The British Rishi Sunak did not speak out against the judicial project, but asked that “democratic values” be respected. A prosecutor warned that Netanyahu may have “conflicts of interest” and violate the agreed governorship agreement.

This Friday, March 24, the Prime Minister of Israel, Benjamin Netanyahu, had a meeting with his British counterpart Rishi Sunak, as part of the tour that the ultra-rightist is making through Europe seeking support against the nuclear threat posed by Iran, the most contradictory dangerous that the Israeli regime has.

However, as happened in his visits to Rome and Berlin, his mission was taken over by hundreds of protesters who spoke out against the judicial reform that the Government intends to promote.

Outside 10 Downing Street, civilians shouted and chanted in Hebrew and English, carrying signs about fears that Israel would become a dictatorship over the plan that allied countries including the United States and Germany have criticized.

In a collection of testimonies carried out by the AFP agency, the fears that this plan generates in those civilians who oppose it were evident. A 50-year-old Israeli residing in London, said that “Netanyahu is taking control of the Supreme Court to turn Israel into a dictatorship,” something that forces them to oppose “as strongly as possible.”







“It’s anger, sadness, it’s hard to believe that Israel is turning into a dictatorship. It matters to you to be here because maybe at some point they will no longer have the right to demonstrate in Israel,” said a 30-year-old woman.

The British government did not emphasize a rejection or approval of Netanyahu’s project. According to a Downing Street spokesman, Sunak stressed in the conclave “the importance of respecting the democratic values ​​that underpin the bilateral relationship, even in the judicial reform project.”

Netanyahu conflict of interest alert

The Israeli attorney general, Gali Baharav-Miara, warned the prime minister this Friday that he should not interfere directly in the push for judicial reform since it is “illegal” and would be a “conflict of interest” since it violates the agreement agreed to that he can govern with a corruption trial underway.

This comes the day after Netanyahu announced in a televised address that he would personally and directly drive through each step of the legislative process.

“In his speech last night, he referred to the initiatives on the judicial system and the composition of the committee for the appointment of judges, and announced that he is now directly involved in these initiatives,” the prosecutor said in a statement.

Israel’s Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu leaves his office in the Knesset, Israel’s Parliament, in Jerusalem on March 15, 2023. REUTERS – Ronen Zvulun

In the letter, he highlights that he violates the Supreme Court ruling that indicates that “as prime minister accused of crimes, he must refrain from carrying out actions that give rise to a reasonable fear of the existence of a conflict of interest between his personal interests related to the criminal proceedings and his role as prime minister”.

The agreement signed in 2020 bars Netanyahu from making high-level judicial appointments or getting involved in matters that could affect the course of his criminal case.

Tehran crosses the summit

The central theme of Netanyahu’s visit points to the “great concern over Iran’s destabilizing activity” and fears of “nuclear proliferation”, an aspect that also keeps the United Kingdom on edge, Downing Street noted.

During the meeting they agreed to form a “road map” to strengthen the strategic ties of both countries in the long term, placing special emphasis on the fields of technology and security.

prime minister @RishiSunak met PM @netanyahu earlier for talks on strengthening the close 🇬🇧🇮🇱 partnership. They discussed shared priorities, including a free trade agreement, addressing the threat from Iran, and upholding democracy and stability in the region. —UK Prime Minister (@10DowningStreet) March 24, 2023



Both territories have strong commercial relations. For instance, more than 400 Israeli tech companies are based in the UK, while cooperation amounts to around £7bn.

The serious escalation of violence in the West Bank was also in the minutes of the meeting. Sunak stressed the need to reduce attacks, “particularly in the period prior to religious celebrations.”

