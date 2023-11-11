Yoav Galant spoke during a tour on the northern front on the border with Lebanon, where he met with members of the 91st Division.

He said in statements reported by Israeli media, “I am saying from here to the citizens of Lebanon. I see the citizens of Gaza marching, carrying white flags, and marching along the beach to the south. Hezbollah is dragging Lebanon into a war that may break out, and it is making mistakes, and if it makes these mistakes here, who will pay the price?” Firstly, they are the citizens of Lebanon, and what we are doing in Gaza we know how to repeat in Beirut.”

He added: “Our pilots are sitting inside the cockpits of planes preparing to head to the north. We have everything necessary to do the same thing we do in the south. The air force’s power is enormous, and we did not use ten percent of that power in Gaza.”

This morning, the northern front witnessed an unprecedented development, represented by Israel’s bombing of a target in the Al-Zahrani area, 40 kilometers from the border. This is the first time that Israeli raids have reached this extent.

Before that, Israeli raids and bombing were limited to the border areas, from which Hezbollah fired missiles at bases and settlements adjacent to the border with a limited volume of fire.