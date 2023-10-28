Israeli Defense Minister to meet families of Hamas hostages

Israeli Defense Minister Yoav Gallant said this Saturday (28) that he will meet on Sunday (29) with family members of hostages held in the Gaza Strip by Hamas terrorists.

The announcement was made after the families of the 229 hostages still held in Gaza requested an urgent meeting with Gallant and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu following an increase in incursions into the Gaza Strip.

The spokesman for the Israeli Defense Forces, Daniel Hagari, also stated this Saturday (28) that two Hamas leaders responsible for the group’s air and sea command were killed in the last few hours. “Their elimination represents good progress in the phases of war and helps forces fight a weakened enemy.”

Israel is “advancing the phases of war” against Hamas terrorists. In the last few hours, it has attacked Gaza by land, sea and air.

