What is the Israeli Defense Minister’s comment?

At the end of the assessment of the situation with Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu near the site of the Jordan Valley attack, Yoav Gallant said:

The security forces are on standby and ready to carry out their duties.

We will get to the terrorists, and bring them to the prison or the cemetery.

Anyone who tries to turn Israel’s holidays into days of mourning will regret it deeply.

Netanyahu: Our enemies are testing us again

Of the site of the attack, Netanyahu said:

We are on the offensive.. Meanwhile, our forces are working in the field to catch the terrorists.. It is only a matter of time, not much time until we get all the killers over the past months.

Our enemies are testing us again, and again they will discover, even in this test, that we stand together, united…

We will work together, with the full support of our forces, the IDF and the security forces, who work even on holidays to ensure the security of our citizens and the security of our homeland… and together we will win.

Sequence of events