At the end of the assessment of the situation with Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu near the site of the Jordan Valley attack, Yoav Gallant said:
- The security forces are on standby and ready to carry out their duties.
- We will get to the terrorists, and bring them to the prison or the cemetery.
- Anyone who tries to turn Israel’s holidays into days of mourning will regret it deeply.
Netanyahu: Our enemies are testing us again
Of the site of the attack, Netanyahu said:
- We are on the offensive.. Meanwhile, our forces are working in the field to catch the terrorists.. It is only a matter of time, not much time until we get all the killers over the past months.
- Our enemies are testing us again, and again they will discover, even in this test, that we stand together, united…
- We will work together, with the full support of our forces, the IDF and the security forces, who work even on holidays to ensure the security of our citizens and the security of our homeland… and together we will win.
Sequence of events
- Events began to accelerate on Thursday afternoon, with dozens of missiles being fired from Southern Lebanon on Israel.
- Israel accused Hamas of being behind the attack, but the latter neither confirmed nor denied this.
- On Thursday night, the Israeli army launched a series of raids on sites to Hamas in the Gaza Strip and another he said belonged to it in Lebanon.
- she replied Palestinian factions By firing a barrage of rockets at settlements in southern Israel.
- The Israeli shelling and the factions’ response resumed at dawn, but calm returned cautiously since Friday morning.
- In the afternoon hours, armed Palestinians attacked a car carrying 3 settlers near the Al-Hamra settlement in the western side of the Jordan Valley, killing all of them.
- All of these events came after the tension in Al-Aqsa Mosque, which was stormed by Israeli forces on Wednesday and Thursday.
