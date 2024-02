Israel's Defense Minister, Yoav Gallant, stated that Lula's statement causes “shame to his people”. | Photo: EFE/EPA/ABIR SULTAN

President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva's statement comparing Israel's attacks on the terrorist group Hamas in the Gaza Strip to the Holocaust, a policy of extermination of Jews implemented by German dictator Adolf Hitler, had strong repercussions within the Israeli government.

This Sunday (18), Israel's Defense Minister, Yoav Gallant, declared in your X account (formerly Twitter) that accusing Israel of perpetrating a Holocaust is “outrageous and disgusting.”

Gallant also said that Brazil has supported Israel for years. And that, now, President Lula supports a “genocidal terrorist organization – Hamas”. And in doing so, he “brings great shame to his people and violates the values ​​of the free world.”

In Addis Ababa, where he participated in the 37th African Union Summit, Lula said that “what is happening in the Gaza Strip does not exist at any other historical moment. In fact, it existed when Hitler decided to kill the Jews.”

The statement was made after the Brazilian president criticized rich countries that suspended funding to the United Nations Agency for Palestinian Refugees (UNRWA). The Israeli government accused 12 agency employees of collaborating with Hamas in the October 7 attacks and, going against the grain of countries such as the United States, Australia, United Kingdom, Canada, Italy, Switzerland, the Netherlands, Germany and Finland, the government Brazilian informed that it will increase contributions to the agency.