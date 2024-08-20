Galant added that “the deep attacks in Lebanon, including targeting weapons depots in the Bekaa, are part of the preparations to confront any developments.”

The Israeli minister continued: “We are ready to expand operations if necessary, and we stress the importance of maintaining high readiness.”

He added: “We are determined to return the residents of the northern towns to their homes by force if diplomatic efforts fail.”

Meanwhile, Hezbollah launched drone attacks against a number of Israeli targets.

Israeli media reported that a fire broke out in the occupied Golan Heights after a number of drones infiltrated.

She added that sirens sounded in the Western Galilee, and in more than 16 towns and a barracks in Kiryat Shmona within 5 minutes.