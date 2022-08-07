Israeli Defense Minister Gantz instructed to prepare for hostilities after assessing the situation

Israeli Defense Minister Benny Gantz instructed the security forces to prepare for hostilities after assessing the situation. This is reported RIA News with reference to the press service of the department.

According to the ministry, Gantz discussed the situation with high-ranking heads of security forces, including the chief of the army general staff, the director of the Mossad intelligence service and the head of the Shin Bet. “After the meeting, Minister Gantz instructed the defense department to maintain readiness for hostilities,” they added.

Earlier, AFP reported that the Islamic Jihad radical group (recognized as terrorist and banned in Russiasigned a truce with Israel.

On August 5, Israel began to strike in the Gaza Strip. The country’s defense army said that Operation Dawn is being carried out against the Islamic Jihad group. In addition, a special situation was declared in the border areas. On August 7, Israeli Prime Minister Yair Lapid announced the achievement of the goals of the military operation in the Gaza Strip.