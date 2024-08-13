He Israeli Defense Minister Yoav Gallant, On Tuesday, he asked the country’s citizens to remain “vigilant” in the midst of peak of tension with Iran and its Lebanese ally, Hezbollah, who have been threatening retaliation against Israel for almost two weeks.

During a visit to a military intelligence base in the north (from where the attack that killed the Lebanese group’s military leader, Fuad Shukr, was directed two weeks ago), Gallant said the military is closely monitoring the news in Beirut and Tehran.

Streets of Tehran, Iran. Photo:EFE Share

“Thanks to the people at this base and in many places around the country, at sea, on land and in the air, the citizens of Israel can maintain their routine, but they must be vigilant, alert and prepared, and follow the instructions published by the Central Command,” the minister said in a video message.

Tensions between Israel and Iran

Over the past week, as media reports suggested an Iranian attack was imminent, Israeli officials pointed to the lack of change in Central Command guidelines as a way of reassuring the population.

Palestinian flags in the capital of Iran. Photo:EFE Share

However, the regional council that governs the communities in northern Israel decided today, after a security assessment, to recommend its citizens to stay close to the bomb shelters, avoid gatherings and reduce traffic, Israeli media outlet Haaretz reports.

According to The Times of Israel, citing three anonymous Iranian sources, the Islamic Republic may not carry out its retaliation for the Death of former Hamas political leader, Ismail Haniyeh, in an attack in Tehran attributed to Israel (shortly after Shukr’s death), but only if negotiations for a ceasefire in the Gaza Strip are successful.

Iran, however, would launch an attack along with its allies (particularly Hezbollah) if it perceives that Israel is prolonging the process or if negotiations fail, according to the medium.

A meeting called by the mediators (Egypt, the United States and Qatar) is scheduled for Thursday to try to relaunch negotiations, which were called into question after Haniyeh’s death.

The Islamist group, however, has said that will not attend the new appointment, and called for implementing what has already been agreed (the draft truce announced by the United States at the end of May) instead of continuing with new rounds of negotiations.

