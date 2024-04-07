Israeli Defense Minister Yoav Gallant assured this Sunday that Israeli troops withdrew from the southern area of ​​Khan Younis in the Gaza Strip, after four months of fighting, in order to prepare for “upcoming missions”, including the taking of Rafah, southern area bordering Egypt with more than 1.4 million people.

“The withdrawal of troops from Khan Yunis took place once Hamas ceased to exist as a military unit in the city. Our forces left the area to prepare for their future missions, including their mission in Rafah,” Gallant said today during a situational assessment of the southern command, with a mandate to act in Gaza.

The strategy or planned timing – which may not occur for months – of the Israeli ground invasion in Rafah is unknown, but humanitarian sources and even the US consider it a “red line”, and warn that it could trigger a “catastrophic” operation given the high number of civilians and displaced people in the area.

Gallant also met with the head of the command, and other senior defense and military officials, and was “briefed on the operational activities of the Israeli Army in the Khan Yunis and Shifa (Hospital) areas, as well as on operational preparations.” for the destruction of Hamas's Rafah brigade,” according to a statement.

Last night, the 98th division, made up of paratroopers from the army and reserves, withdrew from the Khan Younis area of ​​Gaza after entering the enclave about four months ago to lead the ground offensive in the south of the Palestinian territory.

Only a “significant force led by the 162nd division” remains in the Strip, to which it belongs – among others, the Nahal brigade, composed of four battalions and in charge of securing the so-called Netzarim corridor, a recently created 6.5 kilometer road. wide that divides the Strip from north to south, from the Mediterranean Sea to Beeri, on the border with Israel.

“The achievements made by the 98th Division and its units are extremely impressive,” Gallant said, listing the elimination of militiamen, infrastructure, weapons and headquarters. “Their activities allowed the dismantling of Hamas as a military unit active in this area,” he added.

And he warned: “Our forces are going to prepare for follow-up missions. We saw examples of such missions at Shifa (Hospital) and [veremos] similar missions in the Rafah area,” he said in reference to the two-week siege against Al Shifa, which was the largest medical center in Gaza and which was devastated with more than 400 dead, including some “200 militiamen” according to Israel. .

